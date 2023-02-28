 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 22.2 feet this morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 19.3
feet by this evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mild & sunny forecast

Full Forecast 2/28

   Starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Quiet weather on the way today with sunny skies, highs in the 50s and a breeze out of the northeast. Tonight lows will drop into the 30s under clear skies. Mild conditions continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and clear skies. Next system moves through Thursday into Friday with rain chances turning into snow overnight.

