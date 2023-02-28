Starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Quiet weather on the way today with sunny skies, highs in the 50s and a breeze out of the northeast. Tonight lows will drop into the 30s under clear skies. Mild conditions continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and clear skies. Next system moves through Thursday into Friday with rain chances turning into snow overnight.
Mild & sunny forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
