Mild Thanksgiving Forecast

We're off to a warm start on this holiday this morning with temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will make its way into the area early on in the day, bringing some light rain chances along with it. Skies will clear with sunny skies and cooling temperatures in the afternoon hours. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s under mostly clear skies. Friday's forecast: sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Rain chances return on Saturday.

