Another day with above average temperatures on the way starting off the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the mid to upper 40s for this afternoon. Rain chances start to pick up overnight with lows reaching the 30s with gradually increasing clouds. Main chance for rain will be Wednesday with chances for freezing rain and wintery mix although little to no ice accumulation is expected. Rain amounts expected to be around 0.50 and 0.75 inches. Accumulating snow of a dusting to 0.5 inches. Rain could linger into Thursday morning.
Mild Tuesday forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
