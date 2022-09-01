Another mild and sunny day ahead of us with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will stay on the calm side once again with low humidity. Tonight lows will reach the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be similar to day with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s, and rain chances in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rest of the weekend looks dry with seasonable temperatures.
Mild weather continues, upper 80s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
