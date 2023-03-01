We're starting off the morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Another big warmup ahead for today with highs reaching the upper 50s with sunny skies and a breeze out of the northwest. Tonight lows drop down into the upper 20s with increasing clouds into tomorrow morning. Thursday will start off on the mild side with rain chances moving in during the early afternoon. Rain will change into snow overnight into Friday. Warm and pleasant weather returns for the weekend.
Mild weather continues
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
