We're starting off the day on the cool side with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. Highs will reach the 50s this afternoon with sunny skies and winds picking up from the south. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s with gradually increasing clouds. Big changes on the way for Tuesday, reaching the 50s early in the day with temperatures dropping into the 30s by sunset. Light snow is possible Tuesday night- though little to no accumulation is expected.
Monday forecast: 50s & sunny
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
