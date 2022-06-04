 Skip to main content
More rain on the way to end the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Tonight clouds will start to move into the area with increasingly cloudy skies into tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 50s. Tomorrow more rain chances are in the forecast with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds on the more mild side for most of the day. Multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms continue over the next week.

