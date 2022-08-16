We start off the day with showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain will continue through the afternoon with chances gradually decreasing. Generally 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Slight chances for rain overnight tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions return by Wednesday, but temperatures will remain below normal though the rest of the week.
Morning thunderstorms with highs in the 70s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
