This morning we may see some lingering showers, however most of the day will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. As we head into the evening hours, rain and thunderstorm chances return overnight into Wednesday. Showers will continue through the morning on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day.
Nice day ahead with thunderstorms tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today