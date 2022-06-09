Nice, mild day ahead with rain chances overnight

Another beautiful day ahead with seasonal temperatures and light southerly winds developing throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. This evening showers and thunderstorms return, however Instability is limited, so the chances for severe weather are low.
As we head into tomorrow morning a few showers may linger but the rest of Friday should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Beautiful, warm weather on the way for this weekend with highs in the 80s and clear skies. Warmer temperatures in the 90s return for the work week.