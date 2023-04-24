Starting off the morning with a frost advisory in effect for the eastern counties of the viewing area in effect through 8:00 am this morning. Temperatures are on the chilly side to start off the day in the 30s. A nice warmup is on the way with highs reaching the mid 60s with overcast skies and a light breeze picking up out of the south. Overnight lows will return to the 40s with cloudy skies continuing. Tomorrow will be cloudy again with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning with a cool start to the weekend.
Overcast skies & 60s to start the week
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
