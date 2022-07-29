Pleasant end to the week

 Skip to main content
It will be a cool, cloudy day ahead with highs in the low 80s, mostly cloudy skies, and calm winds. Humidity will be on the low side today. Heading into tonight dry conditions continue under partly cloudy skies. Cooler than average temperatures continue into the weekend, with rain chances returning Saturday night. Another stretch of heat and humidity return early to middle of next week.

