Cooler temperatures arrive today starting the morning off in the 20s and 30s. Cloudy skies will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s and a light southerly wind. Clouds will build back overnight with lows in the upper 20s. For the last day of 2022 highs will reach the 50s with cloudy skies, with a similar forecast for New Years Day.
Pleasant end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
