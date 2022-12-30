 Skip to main content
Pleasant end to the week

Full forecast for Friday, December 30th

Cooler temperatures arrive today starting the morning off in the 20s and 30s. Cloudy skies will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s and a light southerly wind. Clouds will build back overnight with lows in the upper 20s. For the last day of 2022 highs will reach the 50s with cloudy skies, with a similar forecast for New Years Day.

