We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s and clear skies this morning with winds picking up from the east. Today will be pretty consistent to the past couple days with the exception of more sunshine and stronger winds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will also be in the 60s again Thursday with a slight chance for showers. Best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday.
Pleasant, mild weather continues
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today