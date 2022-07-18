 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant start to the work week

  • Updated
  • 0

It will be a pleasant start to the week today with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay on the calm side today. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the 60s with clear skies. The heat returns tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s with a heat index close to 101. Warm conditions continue for the rest of the week and weekend.

Recommended for you