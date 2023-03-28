Starting off the morning with cloudy skies and some rain and snow falling across the area. The Light rain and rain/snow mix will clear out in the next few hours leaving clear skies through the afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s with gradually increasing clouds. Clouds will linger into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Midday Friday through the evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns at this time.
Pleasant & sunny Tuesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
