Another warm day to end the work week with temperatures in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the mild side out of the southeast with low humidity. Tonight lows will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies. A strong cold front is expected to move through Friday night into Saturday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night into Sunday.
Pleasant & warm end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens

Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
