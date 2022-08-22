Another pleasant day ahead with highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. We can expect some fog in the area for the first part of the day, gradually clearing as the sun comes up. Winds will be on the calm side today with low humidity. Skies will stay clear as we head into tonight with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar to day with temperatures reaching the mid 80s with clear, sunny skies.
Pleasant weather to start the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
