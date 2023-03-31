 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon and
Evening...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038,
039, 043, 044, 045, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, and 104.Fire
weather zones 020, 021, 022, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, and 045.

* WIND...Winds turn west southwesterly behind a front Friday
afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Humidity will rapidly decrease after frontal passage
Friday afternoon, with RH values dropping to near 25 TO 30
percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Potential for strong storms today

Full Forecast 3/31

Starting off the morning with strong winds and warm temperatures in the 60s. It's going to be an active weather day across Missouri. A wind advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri through Saturday at 10am. A fire weather warning has also been issued for Buchanan, Platte, Dekalb, and Clinton county. Winds will gust up to 50 mph out of the southwest. Severe storms are expected to develop across central Missouri and head northeast this afternoon. Even stronger wind gusts along with hail can be expected in some storms. A tornado cannot be ruled out. These impacts will most likely be felt early afternoon into the evening hours. The cold front behind the storms will drop temperatures into the 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies. A cool start to the weekend with highs in the 50s, breezy conditions, and sunny skies.

