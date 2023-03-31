Starting off the morning with strong winds and warm temperatures in the 60s. It's going to be an active weather day across Missouri. A wind advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri through Saturday at 10am. A fire weather warning has also been issued for Buchanan, Platte, Dekalb, and Clinton county. Winds will gust up to 50 mph out of the southwest. Severe storms are expected to develop across central Missouri and head northeast this afternoon. Even stronger wind gusts along with hail can be expected in some storms. A tornado cannot be ruled out. These impacts will most likely be felt early afternoon into the evening hours. The cold front behind the storms will drop temperatures into the 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies. A cool start to the weekend with highs in the 50s, breezy conditions, and sunny skies.
Potential for strong storms today
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
