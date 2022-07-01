 Skip to main content
Rain chances off and on through the weekend

Rain chances return today with much cooler temperatures in the 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the next few days, however, severe weather is not likely. Tonight we can expect more rain on the way high lows in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue into Saturday with highs in the 70s. Sunday and Monday we could see some isolated storms, but we should be mostly dry. Warm and humid conditions return Monday with heat indices between 100-105. 

