Rain chances return this evening

We're starting off the day with cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the 50s today with overcast skies and winds out of the northeast gusting up to 20 mph. Rain chances return late afternoon into early evening and will continue overnight. Lows will drop into the 30s. We start off the weekend with a short period of dry conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances return on Sunday. 

