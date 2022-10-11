We're starting off the day with cloudy skies, gradually clearing as we head into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy this afternoon gusting up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Rain chances return overnight into Wednesday. Rain will linger for the first part of the day on Wednesday, gradually clearing out late morning. Highs tomorrow will be cooler, around 70°.
Rain chances return Tuesday night
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
