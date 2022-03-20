Rain returns after pleasant weekend

A beautiful end to the weekend today with highs reaching the low 60s under mostly sunny skies along with breezy conditions. Tonight things will stay pretty warm with lows only dropping into the 50s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will stick around into Monday with rain moving into the area in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the first half of the day before the rain brings cooler conditions.
Rain and storm chances continue through Tuesday with the possibility of thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. The rain will finally move out of the area Wednesday night, resulting in about 1-2 inches of rain possible over the next few days.