Rain showers, thunderstorms possible today

  • 0

4/28 Full Forecast

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, cloudy skies, and calm conditions. That will change in a few hours as rain makes its way into the area. Best chance for rain will be late morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will pick up out of the northwest. Tonight lows will cool into the 40s with gradually clearing skies. Sunshine returns for the weekend with dry and mild conditions continuing into the work week.

