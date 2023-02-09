We're waking up to a mix of wet snow and rain that is anticipated to continue for the next few hours. Accumulation of snow has increased significantly with some parts of the area seeing up to 2-4 inches of snow. This will clear within the next few hours followed by sunny skies during early afternoon. Clouds build back into the area this evening and will clear once again overnight as lows reach the teens. That will lead into a cooler day to end the week with sunny skies and highs in the 30s for Friday.
Rain/snow mix continues this morning
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
