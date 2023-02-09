 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain/snow mix continues this morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast for Thursday, February 9th

We're waking up to a mix of wet snow and rain that is anticipated to continue for the next few hours. Accumulation of snow has increased significantly with some parts of the area seeing up to 2-4 inches of snow. This will clear within the next few hours followed by sunny skies during early afternoon. Clouds build back into the area this evening and will clear once again overnight as lows reach the teens. That will lead into a cooler day to end the week with sunny skies and highs in the 30s for Friday.

Recommended for you