Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Rain & thunderstorm chances this afternoon into tonight

Full Weather for Monday, December 2nd

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, cloudy skies, and dense fog developing across the area. Highs will reach the low 50s today with rain chances starting around noon. Thunderstorms are also possible with the area seeing a marginal risk for severe weather. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Dry conditions are expected for tomorrow with cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.

