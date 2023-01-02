Starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, cloudy skies, and dense fog developing across the area. Highs will reach the low 50s today with rain chances starting around noon. Thunderstorms are also possible with the area seeing a marginal risk for severe weather. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Dry conditions are expected for tomorrow with cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.
Rain & thunderstorm chances this afternoon into tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today