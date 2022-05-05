Rainy, cool day ahead

Another cloudy start to the day with rain showers moving into the area during the afternoon hours with chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 60s this afternoon under overcast skies. The rain will continue into tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Rain could linger in the early hours of Friday but the rest of the Friday should stay dry under cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s.
This weekend looks pleasant with warmer temperatures and sunshine returning. Hot and muggy conditions in store for next week with record high temperatures possible.