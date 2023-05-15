Cloudy and cool today with light to moderate rain showers. Beginning the day with rain showers, temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s, and a moderate wind out of the northeast. Nothing will change as we move into the afternoon with rain showers continuing and temperatures staying near 60. Tonight lows will be in the mid 50s with rain chances continuing. Skies will clear Tuesday morning with temperatures returning to the 70s. Dry weather expected Tuesday through Thursday with the next chance of rain Thursday night into Friday.
Rainy & cool Monday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
