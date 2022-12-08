We're starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies. Fog may develop in some areas this morning. Rain will move in within the next hours and continue off and on throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 40s this afternoon. Rain chances continue into tonight with lows in the 30s. Cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the low 40s. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.
Rainy & cool Thursday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today