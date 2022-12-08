 Skip to main content
Rainy & cool Thursday

We're starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies. Fog may develop in some areas this morning. Rain will move in within the next hours and continue off and on throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 40s this afternoon. Rain chances continue into tonight with lows in the 30s. Cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the low 40s. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.

