We're starting off the morning on the warm side today with temperatures in the 60s across the area and windy conditions. A cold front will be moving through the area today gradually dropping temperatures over the course of the day. Much needed rain will be coming with this cold front along with cool temperatures in the low 50s for the afternoon. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Winds will be switching from coming from the south to coming from the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight rain chances continue with lows in the 30s. Rain may linger into Tuesday morning, gradually clearing into a sunny day with highs in the 50s.
Rainy day ahead with temperatures dropping
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
