Rainy day ahead

Looks like a lot of rain in the forecast for today with widespread rainfall expected throughout the day. Temperatures will mainly stay in the 50s for today with highs near 60°. Rain totals will likely average 1-2" throughout the next 48 hours. Flash flooding and severe weather will remain unlikely.
Tonight we can expect more rain with lows in the 50s. More rain in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Conditions will start to dry out on Thursday. Memorial Day Weekend looks to be nice with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.