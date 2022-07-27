Some rain in the area this morning starting off the day in the 60s and 70s. Cloudy skies in store for the first part of the day, clearing through the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be on the mild side. More rain chances overnight into Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. That may linger into Thursday with dry conditions continuing into the weekend. Cooler than average temperatures stretch through the weekend with 90s returning for the work week.
Rainy morning, sunny skies returning for the afternoon
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
