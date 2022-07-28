Cooler weather returns today with highs in the low 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain this morning but we will stay dry for the next couple of days headed into the weekend. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Cooler than average weather continues into the weekend with rain chances returning on Sunday.
Rainy morning with clouds continuing into the afternoon
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
