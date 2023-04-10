 Skip to main content
Rainy start, sunny afternoon

Full Forecast 4/10

Starting off the day with scattered rain showers passing through the area. Rain chances will decline into the afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low 70s returning to the area. Overall a mild second half of the day. Tonight lows will reach the upper 40s with clear skies and a light breeze out of the southeast. A big warmup on the way for tomorrow as highs reach the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Warm and windy conditions Tuesday -Thursday may lead to elevated fire danger.

