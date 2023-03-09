Starting off the morning with a system making its way through the area bringing rain chances along with it. Rain will continue through the morning hours with chances for snow throughout the northern counties. Dreary day today with rain or rain/snow mix for the area. Rain will clear out by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Lows will reach the upper 20s and low 30s overnight with cloudy skies. Clouds continue into Friday with dry conditions and highs in the 40s. Additional rain expected on Saturday, possibly mixing with snow for northern counties in the viewing area.
Rainy start to the day
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
