It's a rainy start to the day so far, these rain showers will continue for the next few hours and then clear out of the area later this morning giving us a cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Tonight we will cool down into the 50s for our overnight low under partly cloudy skies. The weekend looks to start off pretty nice for tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the 80s.
Rain returns to end the weekend with temperatures in the 70s on Sunday. Temperatures look to be in the upper 70s for the work week with more rain chances throughout the week.