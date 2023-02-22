 Skip to main content
Rainy start to the day

  Updated
Full Forecast 2/22

Beginning the day with rain showers across the area and warm temperatures already in the 40s and 50s. Rain will continue into the early afternoon hours. Shortly after the rain stops much cooler weather moves in with a strong wind out of the northwest. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A cold forecast for Thursday as highs struggle to reach the 30s under sunny skies.

