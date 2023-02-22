Beginning the day with rain showers across the area and warm temperatures already in the 40s and 50s. Rain will continue into the early afternoon hours. Shortly after the rain stops much cooler weather moves in with a strong wind out of the northwest. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A cold forecast for Thursday as highs struggle to reach the 30s under sunny skies.
Rainy start to the day
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today