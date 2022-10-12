 Skip to main content
Rainy start with 70s and sunshine for the afternoon

  Updated
  • 0

Were starting off the morning with a line of thunderstorms moving across the area, expecting heavy rain but severe weather is unlikely. Clouds will clear into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds will be breezy again today, gusting out of the northwest up to 30 mph. Tonight we can expect gradually clearing skies with windy conditions and a low around 40°. Cooler weather ahead for tomorrow with highs in the 60s.

