Starting off the morning with off and on rain following a lot of precipitation overnight. We will continue to see rain chances stay high through the day with highs reaching the mid 50s and a strong breeze out of the southeast gusting up to 50 mph. Following the rain comes a cold front, dropping lows into the 20s under mostly clear skies tonight. This will set us up for a colder but sunny day ahead for Wednesday it highs in the upper 30s.
Rainy, windy & warm Tuesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today