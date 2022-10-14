Red Flag Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m. tonight

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 102,
103, AND 104...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
7 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty westerly winds expected Friday afternoon, with
sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent Friday
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures in the 30s as a frost advisory is in effect for the northern part of the viewing area. As we head into the afternoon we will see temperatures warm up into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.. Winds will be very strong again today gusting up to 40 mph out of the southwest. This will bring another red flag warning for the area as drought conditions persist. Tonight lows will reach the 30s with a chance for frost across the area Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s through the weekend with sunny skies continuing. 

