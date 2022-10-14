We're waking up this morning to temperatures in the 30s as a frost advisory is in effect for the northern part of the viewing area. As we head into the afternoon we will see temperatures warm up into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.. Winds will be very strong again today gusting up to 40 mph out of the southwest. This will bring another red flag warning for the area as drought conditions persist. Tonight lows will reach the 30s with a chance for frost across the area Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s through the weekend with sunny skies continuing.
Red Flag Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m. tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
