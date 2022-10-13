Potentially dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon as a red flag warning is in effect for the area until 7:00 pm tonight. Highs will be in the 60s this afternoon under sunny skies and windy conditions. Winds will be coming out of the northwest, gusting up to 40 mph. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds pick up once again tomorrow out of the west gusting up to 35 mph with temperatures reaching the 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Red Flag Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m. tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today