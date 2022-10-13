 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043,
044, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15
to 25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Red Flag Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m. tonight

 Potentially dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon as a red flag warning is in effect for the area until 7:00 pm tonight. Highs will be in the 60s this afternoon under sunny skies and windy conditions. Winds will be coming out of the northwest, gusting up to 40 mph. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds pick up once again tomorrow out of the west gusting up to 35 mph with temperatures reaching the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

