Relief from the heat today

Much cooler temperatures ahead for today thanks to the cold front that came through last night with some thunderstorms. Highs today will be in the mid 80s this afternoon under sunny skies. Rain chances linger a bit into this morning however most of the day should be dry. Winds will be on the mild side out of the northeast about 5-10 mph.
Tonight lows will be in the 60s with calm conditions under partly cloudy skies. The cooler temperatures continue into tomorrow along with more rain chances, with the heat returning Friday and Saturday.