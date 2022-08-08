Relief from the heat comes today with highs in the low 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We start off the day this morning with slight rain chances and cloudy skies. Humidity will be decreasing throughout the day. Tonight lows will reach the low 60s under mostly clear skies. Near normal temperatures and dry conditions continue for the rest of the week.
Relief from the heat today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
