Scattered showers through today

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 3/8

Cool and cloudy weather continues today with temperatures in the 40s with cloudy skies this morning. Through the day temperatures will stay consistent in the low 40s with scattered showers through the day. Best chance for rain will be tonight into Thursday, with 40s continuing all week into the weekend. Cool and unsettled weather continues today through Thursday night. Another round of precipitation expected Saturday through Sunday morning.

