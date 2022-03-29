Severe Thunderstorm Watch: tracking strong to severe storms this evening

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas...
Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas...
Northwestern Johnson County in east central Kansas...
Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas...
Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri...
Platte County in west central Missouri...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 808 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lancaster to Clinton, moving northeast at 45
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Bonner
Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville,
Weston, Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Dearborn, Camden Point, Linwood,
Easton and Tracy.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 413.
Interstate 29 between mile markers 16 and 37.
Interstate 435 between mile markers 6 and 31.
Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
70 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS            LINN KS               MIAMI

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN              LEAVENWORTH
WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

CASS                  CLAY                  JACKSON
PLATTE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BELTON, CAMERON,
CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS,
FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY,
HARRISONVILLE, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS CITY,
KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LA CYGNE, LANSING,
LATHROP, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MAITLAND,
MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, MOUND CITY, OLATHE, OREGON,
OSAWATOMIE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY,
PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, RAYMORE, RIVERSIDE,
ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT,
STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR,
WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas...
Northeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas...
Central Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri...
Southeastern Holt County in northwestern Missouri...
Andrew County in northwestern Missouri...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 821 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Oregon to near Atchison, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
St. Joseph, Atchison, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Highland, Troy,
Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Amazonia, Rushville,
Lancaster, Denton, Doniphan, Rosendale, Cosby, Severance,
Farmington and St. Joseph Airport.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 29 between mile markers 38 and 68.
Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: tracking strong to severe storms this evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the area until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Today highs made a run for the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Windy conditions continue into tonight with gusts up to 35 mph overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Thunderstorms will likely move into the area shortly after sunset tonight. 

Strong to severe storms are possible as a cold front approaches our area. The main concern is damaging winds and the possibility for hail, however an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be a bit cooler throughout the rest of the week thanks to the cold front. Another chance for rain will return Friday night into Saturday morning.

 

Recommended for you