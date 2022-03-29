Severe Thunderstorm Watch: tracking strong to severe storms this evening

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas... Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas... Northwestern Johnson County in east central Kansas... Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas... Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri... Platte County in west central Missouri... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 808 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to Clinton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Dearborn, Camden Point, Linwood, Easton and Tracy. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 413. Interstate 29 between mile markers 16 and 37. Interstate 435 between mile markers 6 and 31. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH