Severe Thunderstorm Watch: tracking strong to severe storms this evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the area until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Today highs made a run for the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Windy conditions continue into tonight with gusts up to 35 mph overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Thunderstorms will likely move into the area shortly after sunset tonight.
Strong to severe storms are possible as a cold front approaches our area. The main concern is damaging winds and the possibility for hail, however an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be a bit cooler throughout the rest of the week thanks to the cold front. Another chance for rain will return Friday night into Saturday morning.