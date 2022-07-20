It will be slightly less hot today with highs around 90° with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Tonight lows will be in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Heat builds back in tomorrow and continues through the weekend.
Slightly less hot today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
