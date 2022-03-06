 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sleet transitioning to snow. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow accumulating through Monday morning

Winter Weather Advisory

Snow is accumulating across the area right now as the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory lasting until 6 a.m. Monday morning. Snow is expected to continue overnight with total accumulation amounts of 2-4 inches. Lows will be in the 20s overnight with breezy winds gusting up to 30 mph. 

The skies will clear as the sun comes up on Monday morning giving us sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to start off the week. Temperatures for the work week remain on the cooler side, gradually warming into the 40s by midweek. Our next chance for rain and snow returns on Thursday.

 

