Snow accumulating through Monday morning

Snow is accumulating across the area right now as the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory lasting until 6 a.m. Monday morning. Snow is expected to continue overnight with total accumulation amounts of 2-4 inches. Lows will be in the 20s overnight with breezy winds gusting up to 30 mph.
The skies will clear as the sun comes up on Monday morning giving us sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to start off the week. Temperatures for the work week remain on the cooler side, gradually warming into the 40s by midweek. Our next chance for rain and snow returns on Thursday.