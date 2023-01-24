 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow chances return tonight

Full Forecast for Tuesday, January 24th

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s, cloudy skies and foggy conditions. Clouds will stick around for the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 30s and little to no wind. Overnight snow chances return to the area with lows dipping into the 20s, cloudy skies and winds picking up out of the northwest. About 1-2 additional inches of snow is expected. Snow chances linger into Wednesday morning with highs in the low 30s.

