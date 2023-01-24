Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s, cloudy skies and foggy conditions. Clouds will stick around for the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 30s and little to no wind. Overnight snow chances return to the area with lows dipping into the 20s, cloudy skies and winds picking up out of the northwest. About 1-2 additional inches of snow is expected. Snow chances linger into Wednesday morning with highs in the low 30s.
Snow chances return tonight
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
