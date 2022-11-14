Another cold and cloudy day ahead with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Slight chance for rain this afternoon but most of the area will stay dry for the day. Chances for snow tonight starting in the evening hours. Total accumulation estimated about 1 to 2 inches. Snow chances will linger into Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.
Snow chances tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
