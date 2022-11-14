 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to
two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.=

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow chances tonight

 Another cold and cloudy day ahead with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Slight chance for rain this afternoon but most of the area will stay dry for the day. Chances for snow tonight starting in the evening hours. Total accumulation estimated about 1 to 2 inches. Snow chances will linger into Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

