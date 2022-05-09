Summer weather this week

Summer weather is here early! It’s going to be a hot, windy start to the week today with temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies with winds out of the south gusting up to 35 mph. Tonight lows will only reach the 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Highs this week will continue to stay well above normal in the 80s and 90s throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will return closer to normal by the end of the week with shower and thunderstorm chances returning by Friday.